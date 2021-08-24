                 

Cory help to reveals mysteries of conducting...

Philip Harper, Nigel Seaman and members of the world's number 1 ranked band were on hand recently to help 10 budding conductors explore the art of conducting.

Cory
  The band players offered the chance to put things into musical practice.

Cory Band recently hosted a weekend of conductor training led by Musical Directors Philip Harper and Nigel Seaman.

The day was run in collaboration with Ty-Cerdd it included band players acting as demonstration ensembles to assist the two categories of participants: first-time or beginner conductors and more advanced practitioners.

Passing on experience

Speaking about the event, Philip Harper told 4BR: "This was actually the first official event at the new Cory bandroom home. It was a joy to hear music echoing through the corridors once again and especially good to have the chance to get back to doing what we love to do — passing on our experiences for the benefit and encouragement of others."

He added: "We had ten great conductors participating and on the first day with Nigel and I mainly deconstructing the mysteries of 'waving your arms around' before each enjoyed two spells in front of the small group putting their learning into practice.

It was amazing how in every case the second attempt was so much more confident than the first!"

Vinter help

The second day saw the participants delve deeper in the conducting arts addressing topics such as man management, planning and score reading.

Phil added: "The conductors had each prepared Gilbert Vinter's classic 'Alla Burlesca' quartet and had a 25-minute rehearsal with Tom Hutchinson, Helen Williams, Ailsa Russell and Glyn Williams.

We had excellent feedback and we hope we've been able to inject even more enthusiasm into everyone's hopefully imminent return to banding."



Cory return

Cory themselves will be doing just that this coming weekend with a trip to St Andrew's Hall in Norwich for a Sunday afternoon concert, its first indoor appearance as a full band for 18 months.

        





