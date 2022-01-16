                 

News

Gregson to featured on BBC

Edward Gregson will be the featured as 'Composer of the Week' on BBC Radio 3 later this month.

Edward Gregson
  Two of the composer's major brass band works will be featured

Sunday, 16 January 2022

        

The works of various genres from the pen of Edward Gregson are to be featured on BBC Radio 3's 'Composer of the Week' next month.

Week commencing Monday 14th February will see five daily programmes to be broadcast at noon each day featuring his music alongside that of the composer Alan Bush who Edward Gregson studied under from 1964-67.

Journey

The programme will take a chronological journey through his compositional life and will include pre-recorded interviews with presenter Donald Macleod.

Two of his major brass band works will be featured: 'Symphony in Two Movements' played by Black Dyke conducted by Prof Nicholas Childs and 'Connotations' with Grimethorpe Colliery Band under Elgar Howarth.

A number of his symphonic, solo and ensemble works will also be featured in performance, including his early 'Brass Quintet' from 1967 in a new recording by London Brass.

Further details will be officially released by the BBC next week.

        

