RNCM Brass Festival set for revivals and anniversaries

The Royal Northern College of Music Brass Festival returns this weekend — with two days of wonderful brass band repertoire performed by world class performers and ensembles.
Kick off
It kicks off at 11.00am with the RNCM Brass Band conducted by Dr David Thornton with a set encapsulating well overdue 'revivals' from the pens of Judith Bingham, Bill Connor, Errollyn Wallen and Malcolm Arnold.
It's followed at 1.30pm with the Young Musician's Showcase at the RNCM Theatre, before Welsh champion Tredegar provides an eagerly anticipated programme of 'Anniversary' works from Ralph Vaughan Williams, Judith Bingham and Simon Dobson at 3.00pm.
Shift and Heroes
The band's centrepiece will be RVW's, 'Variations for Brass Band' whilst their featured soloist is trombone star Peter Moore on Simon Dobson's exciting 'Shift' concerto.
The Junior RNCM Brass Band is featured at 4.45pm in the RNCM Theatre to provide an entertaining aperitif for the evening concert which is being given at 7.30pm by Black Dyke.
Their programme includes soloists Brett Baker and Daniel Thomas as well as works by Malcolm Arnold, Arthur Butterworth and Bruce Broughton — with his thrilling Apollo 11 inspired 'Heroes'.
Rare opportunity
Sunday sees Grimethorpe Colliery Band provide further 'Anniversary' repertoire from Vaughan Williams, Liz Lane, Jack Stamp and Buxton Orr — with a rare opportunity to hear Ray Steadman-Allen's wonderful 'Sinfonietta: At the Edge of Time'.
The John Golland Award Final featuring some of the RNCM's rising stars is at 1.30pm before WFEL Fairey Band provides some wonderfully inspired repertoire at 3.00pm — including the centrepiece of Gustav Holst's classic 'Moorside Suite'.
The King returns
Brass Bands England showcase their work at 4.45pm in a special presentation, before Prof David King makes his long awaited return to the festival with Brighouse & Rastrick to round the weekend off at 6.30pm.
Music from Alexander Owen, Imogen Holst, Ray Steadman Allen and Wilfred Heaton provide the heavyweight menu items before the climax comes with Philip Wilby's immense 'Paganini Variations'.
Anyone who has already booked a ticket for these events will be contacted by the RNCM shortly.
Audience Covid-19 protocols
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/whats-on/booking-information/covid-19-audience-protocol/
Programme
Saturday 29th January:
11.00am
RNCM Concert Hall
RNCM Brass Band
Conductor: Dr David Thornton
Soloist: Justine Gormley (piano)
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-brass-band/
RNCM Theatre
1.30pm
Young Musicians' Showcase
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/young-musicians-showcase/
RNCM Concert Hall
3.00pm
Tredegar Band
Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Soloist: Peter Moore (trombone)
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band/
RNCM Theatre
4.45pm
Junior RNCM Brass Band
Conductors: Les Neish and Juan Ortuno
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/junior-rncm-brass-band/
Carole Nash Recital Room
6.15pm
Pre-Concert Event
RNCM Concert Hall
7.30pm
Black Dyke Band
Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs
Soloist: Brett Baker (trombone)
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/black-dyke-band/
Sunday 30th January:
RNCM Concert Hall
11.00am
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Conductor: Dr David Thornton
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/grimethorpe-colliery-band/
RNCM Theatre
1.30pm
The 2022 John Golland Award Final
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-2022-j-golland-award-final/
RNCM Concert Hall
3.00pm
WFEL Fairey Band
Conductor: Adam Cooke
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-fairey-band/
Carole Nash Recital Room
4.45pm
Brass Bands England presentation
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-bands-england/
RNCM Concert Hall
6.30pm
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Conductor: Prof David King
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brighouse-and-rastrick-band/