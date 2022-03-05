Results: 2022 Yorkshire Regional Championships

Result:
Second Section:
Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)
Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and Christopher Bond
1. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)*
2. BD1 Brass (Jonathan Bates)*
3. Slaithwaite Band (Leigh Baker)
4. Barnsley Brass (William Rushworth)
5. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)
6. Kippax (Stephen Tighe)
7. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)
8. Dronfield Genquip (Adrian Wood)
9. Wetherby & District Silver (Michael J. Cox)
10. Wakefield Metropolitan (Frank Hoyland)
*Invite to National Final
Best Bass Section: Meltham & Meltham Mills
Best Soloist: Neil Booth (cornet) — Slaithwaite
Youngest Player: Lottie Savage (BD1 Brass) — aged 12
Third Section:
Test Piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Martin Heartfield
1. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)*
2. Huddersfield & Ripponden Brass (Adam Bell)*
3. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)
4. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward)
5. Garforth Brass (John Thompson)
6. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)
7. Dinnington Colliery (Jonathan Beatty)
*Invite to National Final
Best Soloist: Emma Sutcliffe (flugel) — Gawthorpe '85
Best Percussion Section: Lofthouse 2000
Youngest Player: Annabelle Davies (Maltby Miners) — aged 12