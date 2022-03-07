                 

News

Result: 2022 Midlands Regional Championships Fourth Section

Amington round off the Midlands Area double contest weekend with a great Argos victory

Amington
  Amington rounded off the Midlands Area Championships with their victory

Monday, 07 March 2022

        

Result:

Fourth Section:


Test piece: Argos (Stephan Hodel)
Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Alan Duguid

1. Amington (Alan Gifford)*
2. Trentham Brass (Shaun Farrington)*
3. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
4. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)
5. Corby Silver (Catherine Fountain)
6. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
7. Brackley & District (Rhys Owens)
8. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)
9. Syston (Colin Jones)
10. Croft Silver (Ian Needham)
11. Matlock (Chris Banks)
12. Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)
13. Bilton Silver (Rugby) Evolution (Jack Fisher)

*Invite to National Final

*Withdrawn: Fairfield (Buxton) (Charles Kitchen)

This result will be added with a full news report to the existing 2022 Midlands Regional Championships.

        

