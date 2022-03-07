Result: 2022 Midlands Regional Championships Fourth Section

Result:
Fourth Section:
Test piece: Argos (Stephan Hodel)
Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Alan Duguid
1. Amington (Alan Gifford)*
2. Trentham Brass (Shaun Farrington)*
3. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
4. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)
5. Corby Silver (Catherine Fountain)
6. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
7. Brackley & District (Rhys Owens)
8. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)
9. Syston (Colin Jones)
10. Croft Silver (Ian Needham)
11. Matlock (Chris Banks)
12. Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)
13. Bilton Silver (Rugby) Evolution (Jack Fisher)
*Invite to National Final
*Withdrawn: Fairfield (Buxton) (Charles Kitchen)
