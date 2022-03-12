Results: 2022 Scottish Championships

Results:
Third Section:
Test piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith and Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale
1. Kilmarnock Concert (Scott Walker): 182*
2. Arbroath (Audrey Bird): 180*
3. Dysart Colliery (Kenneth Letham): 178
4. Shotts (Andrew Shaw): 177
5. Langholm Town (Chris Shanks): 175
6. Whitburn Heartlands (Stephen Duncan): 174
7. Selkirk Silver (Colin Kemp): 173
8. Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Simon Railton): 172
9. Penicuik Silver (Douglas Anderson): 170
Best Instrumentalist: flugel (Kilmarnock Concert)
*Invite to National Final