Results: 2022 Scottish Championships

Kilmarnock claims the first title of the Perth weekend.

Perth
  The contest is taking place at Perth Concert Hall

Saturday, 12 March 2022

        

Results:

Third Section:


Test piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith and Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale

1. Kilmarnock Concert (Scott Walker): 182*
2. Arbroath (Audrey Bird): 180*
3. Dysart Colliery (Kenneth Letham): 178
4. Shotts (Andrew Shaw): 177
5. Langholm Town (Chris Shanks): 175
6. Whitburn Heartlands (Stephen Duncan): 174
7. Selkirk Silver (Colin Kemp): 173
8. Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Simon Railton): 172
9. Penicuik Silver (Douglas Anderson): 170

Best Instrumentalist: flugel (Kilmarnock Concert)

*Invite to National Final

        

