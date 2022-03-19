Results: 2022 Welsh Regional Championships

Results:
First Section:
Test piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Rob Wiffin
1. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)*
2. Ebbw Valley (Gareth Ritter)*
3. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)
4. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)
5. Parc & Dare (Nigel Seaman)
6. Deiniolen (Keith Jones)
7. Markham District (Jayne Thomas)
*Invite to National Final
Best Instrumentalist: Lyndon Harris (euphonium) — Pontardulais Town
Second Section:
Test piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)
Adjudicators: John Maines and Glyn Williams
1. Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)*
2. Mid Rhondda (Thomas Coaches) (Alan Gibbs)*
3. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)
4. Usk (James Jones)
5. Ammanford Town Silver (Glyn Rhys Davies)
6. Abertillery Town (Alun Williams)
7. Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)
8. Penclawdd (Tony Small)
9. Ifton Colliery (Scott Robert Lloyd)
Best Instrumentalist: Darren Williams (soprano) — Mid Rhondda
Best Percussion: Beaumaris
*Invite to National Final
Third Section:
Test piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: David Ashworth and Gary Davies
1. Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)*
2. Crwbin (Alex McGee)*
3. RAF St Athan Voluntary (Alan Bourne)
4. Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)
5. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)
6. Newtown Silver (Steve Edwards)
7. Ynyshir (Dean Evans)
Best Instrumentalist: Sion Lloyd (flugel) — Cwmtawe
*Invite to National Final