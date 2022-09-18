                 

*
Result: 2022 Fourth Section National Championship of Great Britain

Dobcross Silver strike gold in Cheltenham with thrilling victory

dobcross
  Dobcross Silver was crowned champion

Sunday, 18 September 2022

        

Result: Fourth Section:


Adjudicators: David Ashworth, John Maines, Roger Webster
Set work: New Beginnings (Fredrick Schjelderup)

1. Dobcross Silver (Jason Smith)
2. Bideford Town (Mark Durham)
3. Morecambe (David Johnson)
4. Trentham Brass (Shaun Farrington)
5. Crosskeys Silver (Sion Jones)
6. Oughtibridge (Gavin Somerset)
7. Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Joshua Parkhill)
8. Hangleton (Richard Baker)
9. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)
10. Flookburgh Silver (John Iveson)
11. Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller)
12. North Lakes Brass (Gary Williams)
13. Tewkesbury (Robert Nicholson)
14. Hemel Hempstead (Paul Fothergill)
15. Amington (Alan Gifford)
16. Rhyl Silver (Jamie Duncan)

Best Instrumentalist: Flugel of Oughtibridge
Youngest Player: Glyn Stokes of Barnsley Metropolitan

        

