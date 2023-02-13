                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2023 UniBrass Championships

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Oxford University claim the UniBrass titles at the Warwicks Arts Centre.

RBC
  Royal Birmingham Conservatoire retained the UniBrass Trophy title

Monday, 13 February 2023

        

Results:
UniBrass Trophy:


Adjudicators: Philip Harper & Sheona White

1. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (Matthew Ludford-King & Alan Gifford): 95/38 = 133*
2. University of Chichester (Emma Button): 94/39 = 133
3. University of Leeds & Leeds Conservatoire (Gethin Ellis): 90/42 = 132
4. Durham University (Alex Romanec): 89/42 = 131
5. University of Bristol (Alex Hyde): 88/45 = 131**
6. University of York (Becky Lund): 86/41 = 127
7. Huddersfield University (Jonathan Beatyy): 90/36 = 126
8. Universities of Manchester & Manchester Metropolitan (Ben Hill-Wilson): 87/35 = 122
9. University of Sheffield (Jack Aitken): 85/33 = 118
10. University of Nottingham (Emily Shell & Paul Emmett): 83/34 = 117
11. University of Birmingham (Stuart Birnie): 82/32 = 114

* Musicality takes precedence in event of a tie
** 2-point time penalty time

Best March: Chichester University
Best Student Conductor: Becky Kund (University of York)
Best Solo or Feature: Steve Parker (Euphonium) — Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Most Entertaining Band: Bristol University
Best Percussion Section: University of Leeds
Audience Award: University of York


UniBrass Shield:

Adjudicators: Helen Williams & Anri Adachi

1. Oxford University (Alice Knight): 97/49 = 146
2. University of Warwick (Tom Stoneman): 97/48 = 145
3. Bangor & Liverpool Universities (Dominic Wearne): 96/44 = 140
4. Royal Holloway University of London (Cloe Bryan & Asia Bonuccelli): 93/45 = 138
5. King's College London (Alex Borland): 92/45 = 137
6. Cambridge University (Keelan Colechin): 90/44 = 134
7. University of Lancaster (Edmund Matthews & Sean Barlow): 90/43 = 133
8. Cardiff University (Ianto Williams & Evie Ingles): 89/42 = 131
9. Southampton University (Kevin Ponte): 88/42 = 130
10. University of Bath (Aaron Jones): 87/41 = 126**
11. Keele University (Ben Spindler): 84/40 = 124

** 2-point time penalty time

Best March: University of Warwick
Best Student Conductor: Alice Knight (Oxford University)
Best Solo or Feature: Hannah Griffin (Royal Holloway University of London)
Most Entertaining Band: Oxford University
Best Percussion Section: Royal Holloway University of London
Audience Award: Cardiff University

Overall Awards:
Best Student Composition or Arrangement: Undiscovered (Jude Radley)
Spirit of UniBrass Award: Hannah Griffin

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire Youth BAND

Yorkshire youth set focus on Brass Festival

February 13 • The Yorkshire Youth Brass Band has met for the first time this year.

Martin Heartfield

Report & Results: 2023 NEMBBA Contest

February 13 • Newstead Brass boost their confidence ahead of the Areas with section victories at the NEMBBA event also going to Horbury Victoria, Rolls Royce (Derby), Long Eaton and Newhall.

Onyx Brass

Onyx Brass to celebrate 30th birthday with new Turnage work

February 13 • A new work by composer Mark Anthony Turnage will be given its world premiere by Onyx Brass next month.

Guild Hall

Tuition opportunities at Guildhall School

February 13 • A special four day course is being at the Guildhall School of Music in April aimed at helping young players develop their skills.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boro' Brass

Sunday 12 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

February 11 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Harlow Brass Band

February 10 • We have vacancies for trombones and back row cornets.

City of Oxford Silver Band

February 10 • We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (Solo, Rep and Back Row positions available) as we prepare for local and regional contests.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top