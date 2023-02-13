Results: 2023 UniBrass Championships

Results:
UniBrass Trophy:
Adjudicators: Philip Harper & Sheona White
1. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (Matthew Ludford-King & Alan Gifford): 95/38 = 133*
2. University of Chichester (Emma Button): 94/39 = 133
3. University of Leeds & Leeds Conservatoire (Gethin Ellis): 90/42 = 132
4. Durham University (Alex Romanec): 89/42 = 131
5. University of Bristol (Alex Hyde): 88/45 = 131**
6. University of York (Becky Lund): 86/41 = 127
7. Huddersfield University (Jonathan Beatyy): 90/36 = 126
8. Universities of Manchester & Manchester Metropolitan (Ben Hill-Wilson): 87/35 = 122
9. University of Sheffield (Jack Aitken): 85/33 = 118
10. University of Nottingham (Emily Shell & Paul Emmett): 83/34 = 117
11. University of Birmingham (Stuart Birnie): 82/32 = 114
* Musicality takes precedence in event of a tie
** 2-point time penalty time
Best March: Chichester University
Best Student Conductor: Becky Kund (University of York)
Best Solo or Feature: Steve Parker (Euphonium) — Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Most Entertaining Band: Bristol University
Best Percussion Section: University of Leeds
Audience Award: University of York
UniBrass Shield:
Adjudicators: Helen Williams & Anri Adachi
1. Oxford University (Alice Knight): 97/49 = 146
2. University of Warwick (Tom Stoneman): 97/48 = 145
3. Bangor & Liverpool Universities (Dominic Wearne): 96/44 = 140
4. Royal Holloway University of London (Cloe Bryan & Asia Bonuccelli): 93/45 = 138
5. King's College London (Alex Borland): 92/45 = 137
6. Cambridge University (Keelan Colechin): 90/44 = 134
7. University of Lancaster (Edmund Matthews & Sean Barlow): 90/43 = 133
8. Cardiff University (Ianto Williams & Evie Ingles): 89/42 = 131
9. Southampton University (Kevin Ponte): 88/42 = 130
10. University of Bath (Aaron Jones): 87/41 = 126**
11. Keele University (Ben Spindler): 84/40 = 124
** 2-point time penalty time
Best March: University of Warwick
Best Student Conductor: Alice Knight (Oxford University)
Best Solo or Feature: Hannah Griffin (Royal Holloway University of London)
Most Entertaining Band: Oxford University
Best Percussion Section: Royal Holloway University of London
Audience Award: Cardiff University
Overall Awards:
Best Student Composition or Arrangement: Undiscovered (Jude Radley)
Spirit of UniBrass Award: Hannah Griffin