Results: 2023 UniBrass Championships

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Oxford University claim the UniBrass titles at the Warwicks Arts Centre.

Results:

UniBrass Trophy:



Adjudicators: Philip Harper & Sheona White

1. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (Matthew Ludford-King & Alan Gifford): 95/38 = 133*

2. University of Chichester (Emma Button): 94/39 = 133

3. University of Leeds & Leeds Conservatoire (Gethin Ellis): 90/42 = 132

4. Durham University (Alex Romanec): 89/42 = 131

5. University of Bristol (Alex Hyde): 88/45 = 131**

6. University of York (Becky Lund): 86/41 = 127

7. Huddersfield University (Jonathan Beatyy): 90/36 = 126

8. Universities of Manchester & Manchester Metropolitan (Ben Hill-Wilson): 87/35 = 122

9. University of Sheffield (Jack Aitken): 85/33 = 118

10. University of Nottingham (Emily Shell & Paul Emmett): 83/34 = 117

11. University of Birmingham (Stuart Birnie): 82/32 = 114

* Musicality takes precedence in event of a tie

** 2-point time penalty time

Best March: Chichester University

Best Student Conductor: Becky Kund (University of York)

Best Solo or Feature: Steve Parker (Euphonium) — Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Most Entertaining Band: Bristol University

Best Percussion Section: University of Leeds

Audience Award: University of York





UniBrass Shield:

Adjudicators: Helen Williams & Anri Adachi

1. Oxford University (Alice Knight): 97/49 = 146

2. University of Warwick (Tom Stoneman): 97/48 = 145

3. Bangor & Liverpool Universities (Dominic Wearne): 96/44 = 140

4. Royal Holloway University of London (Cloe Bryan & Asia Bonuccelli): 93/45 = 138

5. King's College London (Alex Borland): 92/45 = 137

6. Cambridge University (Keelan Colechin): 90/44 = 134

7. University of Lancaster (Edmund Matthews & Sean Barlow): 90/43 = 133

8. Cardiff University (Ianto Williams & Evie Ingles): 89/42 = 131

9. Southampton University (Kevin Ponte): 88/42 = 130

10. University of Bath (Aaron Jones): 87/41 = 126**

11. Keele University (Ben Spindler): 84/40 = 124

** 2-point time penalty time

Best March: University of Warwick

Best Student Conductor: Alice Knight (Oxford University)

Best Solo or Feature: Hannah Griffin (Royal Holloway University of London)

Most Entertaining Band: Oxford University

Best Percussion Section: Royal Holloway University of London

Audience Award: Cardiff University

Overall Awards:

Best Student Composition or Arrangement: Undiscovered (Jude Radley)

Spirit of UniBrass Award: Hannah Griffin

