Results: 2023 Midlands Regional Championships

SPAL Sovereign Brass and Foss Dyke are the first title winners for Cheltenham at the Midlands Regional Championships in Corby

Foss Dyke
  Foss Dyke claim the Second Section Midlands title

Saturday, 25 February 2023

        

Result:

First Section:

Test-piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)
Adjudicators: Nicholas Garman & Anne Crookston

1. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)*
2. Thoresby Colliery (Mike Howley)*
3. Bilton Silver (Rugby) (Jack Fisher)*
4. Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)
5. Langley (Cliff Parker)
6. Staffordshire (Craig
7. Bedworth Brass (Wayne Ruston)
8. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)
9. Oddfellows Brass (Ben Smith)Williams)
10. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)
11. Harborough (Brad Turnbull)
12. Burbage (Buxton) (Steve Critchlow)
13. Hucknall & Linby M.C. (Paul Whyley)
14. Hathern (David Newman)
15. Carlton Brass (Tony Wilson)
Withdrawn: Glossop Old

*Qualify for National Final


Second Section:

Test-piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)
Adjudicators: Gary Davies & Sam Fisher

1. Foss Dyke (Gareth Westwood)*
2. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)*
3. Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen)
4. City of Coventry (David Nicholson)
5. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)
6. Tintwistle (Andrew Mallon)
7. Market Rasen (Ian Knapton)
8. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)
9. Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) (Keith Leonard)
10. Pleasley Colliery (Geof Benson)
11. Wigston (Ian Needham)
12. Wellington (Telford) (Ian Johnson)
13. Shirebrook MW Unison (Ben Hewlett-Davies)
14. Avonbank (Colin Herbert)

*Qualify for National Final

        

