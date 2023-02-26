Results: 2023 North West Regional Championships

Result
Championship Section:
O
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Glyn Williams
1. Foden's (Russell Gray)**
2. WFEL Fairey (Phil Chalk)*
3. Leyland (Thomas Wyss)*
4. Milnrow (Lee Skipsey)
5. Pemberton Old Wigan (DW) (Gareth Brindle)
6. Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)
7. Longridge (Mark Peacock)
8. Oldham (Lees) (John Collins)
9. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)
10. Wingates (Andrea Price)
11. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
12. Ashton under Lyne (Martyn Evans)
Best Basses:Fodens
Principal Cornet: Mark Wilkinson (Fodens)
**Pre-qualified for National Final
* Qualified for National Final
First Section:
Opera House
Adjudicators: Ian Brownbill and Andrew Warriner
1. Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch)*
2. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet)*
3. Manx Concert Brass (Ian Clague MBE)*
4. Silk Brass (Tony Wyatt)
5. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
6. Acceler8 (Jef Sparkes)
7. Pemberton Old Wigan (DW) B (Gareth Brindle)
8. Bollington Brass (Peter Christian)
9. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)
10. Haydock (Mark Quinn)
11. Flixton (Matthew Ryan)
12. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)
13. Mossley (Duncan Byers)
14. Eagley (Christopher Wormald)
15. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
16. Old Hall Brass (John North)
Best Trombone Section: Wardle Anderson Brass
*Qualify for National Final
Second Section:
Pavilion Theatre
Adjudicators: Duncan Beckley and John Doyle
1. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)*
2. Diggle (Sean Conway)*
3. Valley Brass (Haydock) (David Chadwick)*
4. Hazel Grove (Nigel Beasley)
5. Besses Boys (James Holt)
6. Skelmersdale (Benjamin Coulson)
7. Allerton Brass (Mike Jackson)
8. Poulton-le-Fylde (Brett Baker)
9. Vernon Building Society (Poynton) (Adam Delbridge-Smith)
10. Delph (Phil Goodwin)
11. Haslingden & Helmshore (Joshua Hughes)
12. City of Chester (Ewan Easton)
13. Marple (Stephen Sutton)
14. Blackpool Brass (Steve Tarry)
15. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Steve Hartley)
16. Uppermill (Jack Smith)
*Qualify for National Final
Third Section:
Empress Ballroom
Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Brian Rostron
1. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson)*
2. Morecambe (Andrew Porter)*
3. Formby (Dave McGlynn)*
4. Hoover Bolton (Ben Hill-Wilson)
5. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfern)
6. CWA Brass (Gary Proctor)
7. Greenfield (Alan Seymour)
8. Lostock Hall Memorial (Ryan Broad)
9. Eccleston Brass (John Wood)
10. Darwen Brass (John Binns)
11. Rode Hall Silver (Nigel Butler)
12. Trinity Girls (Anna Hughes-Williams)
13. Dobcross Silver (Jason M. Smith)
14. Greenall's (Russell Prescott)
15. Douglas Town (Robert Mitchell)
16. Cheshire Constabulary (Paul Andrews)
17. Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Tarry)
18. Crewe Brass (Adam Shilton)
*Qualify for National Final
Fourth Section:
Empress Ballroom
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns and Alan Widdop
1. Golborne Brass (Les Webb)*
2. Rivington & Adlington (Matt Whitfield)*
3. Ramsey Town (Robert Quane)*
4. Sale Brass (Jess Tredrea)
5. Red Admiral Brass (Stuart Barton)
6. Blackley (Adrian Smith)
7. Littleborough (Ashley Higgins)
8. Onchan Silver (David Karran)
9. Stacksteads (Frederick Bowker)
10. Stalybridge Old (Dave Chapman)
11. Brindle (Stephen Craig)
12. St. John's Mossley (Paul Towle)
13. Port Sunlight Lyceum (Simon Harthann-Evans)
14. Cadishead Public (David Holland)
15. Dobcross Youth (Seth Livingstone)
Best Soprano: Golborne Brass
*Qualify for National Final