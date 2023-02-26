                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2023 North West Regional Championships

Foden's make it seven on the trot, whilst Wardle Anderson Brass, Whitworth Vale & Healey, Hawk Green and Golborne Brass claim the titles in Blackpool.

Winter Gardens
  The first two prizes at the North West Area have been decided

Sunday, 26 February 2023

        

Result


Championship Section:

O

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Glyn Williams

1. Foden's (Russell Gray)**
2. WFEL Fairey (Phil Chalk)*
3. Leyland (Thomas Wyss)*
4. Milnrow (Lee Skipsey)
5. Pemberton Old Wigan (DW) (Gareth Brindle)
6. Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)
7. Longridge (Mark Peacock)
8. Oldham (Lees) (John Collins)
9. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)
10. Wingates (Andrea Price)
11. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
12. Ashton under Lyne (Martyn Evans)

Best Basses:Fodens
Principal Cornet: Mark Wilkinson (Fodens)

**Pre-qualified for National Final
* Qualified for National Final


First Section:

Opera House
Adjudicators: Ian Brownbill and Andrew Warriner

1. Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch)*
2. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet)*
3. Manx Concert Brass (Ian Clague MBE)*
4. Silk Brass (Tony Wyatt)
5. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
6. Acceler8 (Jef Sparkes)
7. Pemberton Old Wigan (DW) B (Gareth Brindle)
8. Bollington Brass (Peter Christian)
9. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)
10. Haydock (Mark Quinn)
11. Flixton (Matthew Ryan)
12. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)
13. Mossley (Duncan Byers)
14. Eagley (Christopher Wormald)
15. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
16. Old Hall Brass (John North)

Best Trombone Section: Wardle Anderson Brass

*Qualify for National Final


Second Section:

Pavilion Theatre
Adjudicators: Duncan Beckley and John Doyle

1. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)*
2. Diggle (Sean Conway)*
3. Valley Brass (Haydock) (David Chadwick)*
4. Hazel Grove (Nigel Beasley)
5. Besses Boys (James Holt)
6. Skelmersdale (Benjamin Coulson)
7. Allerton Brass (Mike Jackson)
8. Poulton-le-Fylde (Brett Baker)
9. Vernon Building Society (Poynton) (Adam Delbridge-Smith)
10. Delph (Phil Goodwin)
11. Haslingden & Helmshore (Joshua Hughes)
12. City of Chester (Ewan Easton)
13. Marple (Stephen Sutton)
14. Blackpool Brass (Steve Tarry)
15. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Steve Hartley)
16. Uppermill (Jack Smith)

*Qualify for National Final


Third Section:


Empress Ballroom
Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Brian Rostron

1. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson)*
2. Morecambe (Andrew Porter)*
3. Formby (Dave McGlynn)*
4. Hoover Bolton (Ben Hill-Wilson)
5. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfern)
6. CWA Brass (Gary Proctor)
7. Greenfield (Alan Seymour)
8. Lostock Hall Memorial (Ryan Broad)
9. Eccleston Brass (John Wood)
10. Darwen Brass (John Binns)
11. Rode Hall Silver (Nigel Butler)
12. Trinity Girls (Anna Hughes-Williams)
13. Dobcross Silver (Jason M. Smith)
14. Greenall's (Russell Prescott)
15. Douglas Town (Robert Mitchell)
16. Cheshire Constabulary (Paul Andrews)
17. Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Tarry)
18. Crewe Brass (Adam Shilton)

*Qualify for National Final


Fourth Section:

Empress Ballroom
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns and Alan Widdop

1. Golborne Brass (Les Webb)*
2. Rivington & Adlington (Matt Whitfield)*
3. Ramsey Town (Robert Quane)*
4. Sale Brass (Jess Tredrea)
5. Red Admiral Brass (Stuart Barton)
6. Blackley (Adrian Smith)
7. Littleborough (Ashley Higgins)
8. Onchan Silver (David Karran)
9. Stacksteads (Frederick Bowker)
10. Stalybridge Old (Dave Chapman)
11. Brindle (Stephen Craig)
12. St. John's Mossley (Paul Towle)
13. Port Sunlight Lyceum (Simon Harthann-Evans)
14. Cadishead Public (David Holland)
15. Dobcross Youth (Seth Livingstone)

Best Soprano: Golborne Brass

*Qualify for National Final

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Winter Gardens

Results: 2023 North West Regional Championships

February 26 • Foden's make it seven on the trot, whilst Wardle Anderson Brass, Whitworth Vale & Healey, Hawk Green and Golborne Brass claim the titles in Blackpool.

Corby

Abusive behaviour not tolerated at Midlands Regional Championships

February 26 • Serious incidents of threatening and abusive behaviour toward staff and volunteers at the The Core Theatre leads to immediate chance to ticket allocation for players.

Foss Dyke

Results: 2023 Midlands Regional Championships

February 25 • GUS, SPAL Sovereign Brass, Foss Dyke and Stourport on Severn are title winners at the Midlands Regional Championships in Corby

Black Dyke

Black Dyke on red alert ahead of title defence

February 25 • The defending Yorkshire champion will showcase its title preparations on 'Red Priest' ahead of its appearance at Huddersfield.

What's on »

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

February 26 • Following the Area contest UPPERMILL BAND will require EEb / BBb BASS & CORNET PLAYERS to complete our team. If you are moving into the area or just looking for a change why not join us and be part of the hard working and committed Team UPPERMILL.

Ratby Cooperative

February 24 • Ratby Mid Band (3rd Section) are seeking applications for the position of Conductor. Working at the heart of the Ratby Organisation the Mid Band are seeking new conductor to lead the band and to help develop its concert and contest profile.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

February 23 • Percussion: Our rapidly developing non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome!

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top