                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2023 Yorkshire Regional Championships

Hebden Bridge, Meltham & Meltham Mills and Oughtibridge claim the First and Fourth Section titles in Huddersfield.

Oughtibridge
  Meltham rounded off the first day in Huddersfield by winning the Second Section title again

Saturday, 04 March 2023

        

Results:

First Section:

Saturday 4th March
Test Piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)
Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Brett Baker

1. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)*
2. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)*
3. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)
4. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)
5. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)
6. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)
7. Strata Brass (James Beecham)
8. Chapeltown Silver (Colum J. O'Shea)
9. BD1 Brass (Ryan Watkins)
10. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)
11. Crofton Silver (Jim Davies)
12. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Jack Capstaff)
13. Drighlington (Nick Crossland)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: Laura Brown (horn) — Skelmanthorpe
Best Soprano: Charles Welch (Horbury Victoria)
Best Euphonium: Neil Johnson (Skelmanthorpe)
Youngest Player: Finlay Brown — aged 11 (percussion) — Chapeltown Silver


Second Section:


Test Piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)
Adjudicators: Robert Childs and Anne Crookston

1. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)*
2. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)*
3. Lindley Band (Alan Widdop)
4. Kippax (Alan Hobbins)
5. Slaithwaite (Leigh Baker)
6. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)
7. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)
8. Wakefield Metropolitan (Robin Morgan)
9. Barnsley Brass (John Hopkinson)
10. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)
11. Dronfield Genquip (Adrian Wood)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: Andrew Garbutt (Eb bass) — Knottingley Silver
Best Principal Cornet: Paula Spittlehouse (Meltham & Meltham Mills)
Best Bass Section: Knottingley Silver
Youngest Player: Emrys Osborn — aged 13 (Bb bass ) — Emley Brass


Fourth Section:


Test Piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: John Winterflood and Anne Crookston

1. Oughtibridge (Gavin Somerset)*
2. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)*
3. Deepcar Brass (Andrew Horton)
4. Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)
5. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Adrian Woodhead)
6. Dodworth Colliery M.W. (Geof Benson)
7. Linthwaite (Matthew Pilcher)

*Qualify for National Final

Best Soloist: Steve Bonner (flugel) — Oughtibridge
Best Percussion: Thurcroft Welfare
Youngest Player: Sebastian McGlade — aged 12 (trombone) — Loxley Silver

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Corby

Result: 2023 Fourth Section Midlands Regional Championship

March 4 • Thrapston Town take the honours at Corby to be joined in Cheltenham by Newhall and Wem Jubilee

Oughtibridge

Results: 2023 Yorkshire Regional Championships

March 4 • Hebden Bridge, Meltham & Meltham Mills and Oughtibridge claim the First and Fourth Section titles in Huddersfield.

Besson Dutch

New three year Besson link for Dutch Championships

March 3 • A new agreement has been signed between Besson and NBK, the organisers of the Netherlands Brass Band Championship

Cory

Cory in tune with BBC appearance

March 3 • As septet form Cory Band made their mark at the BBC this week with their appearance on the RADIO3 'In Tune' arts programme.

What's on »

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 5 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Saturday 11 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 4 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** REPIANO CORNET ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 4 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 4 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top