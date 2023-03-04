Results: 2023 Yorkshire Regional Championships

Results:
First Section:
Saturday 4th March
Test Piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)
Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Brett Baker
1. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)*
2. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)*
3. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)
4. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)
5. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)
6. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)
7. Strata Brass (James Beecham)
8. Chapeltown Silver (Colum J. O'Shea)
9. BD1 Brass (Ryan Watkins)
10. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)
11. Crofton Silver (Jim Davies)
12. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Jack Capstaff)
13. Drighlington (Nick Crossland)
*Qualify for National Final
Best Soloist: Laura Brown (horn) — Skelmanthorpe
Best Soprano: Charles Welch (Horbury Victoria)
Best Euphonium: Neil Johnson (Skelmanthorpe)
Youngest Player: Finlay Brown — aged 11 (percussion) — Chapeltown Silver
Second Section:
Test Piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)
Adjudicators: Robert Childs and Anne Crookston
1. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)*
2. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)*
3. Lindley Band (Alan Widdop)
4. Kippax (Alan Hobbins)
5. Slaithwaite (Leigh Baker)
6. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)
7. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)
8. Wakefield Metropolitan (Robin Morgan)
9. Barnsley Brass (John Hopkinson)
10. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)
11. Dronfield Genquip (Adrian Wood)
*Qualify for National Final
Best Soloist: Andrew Garbutt (Eb bass) — Knottingley Silver
Best Principal Cornet: Paula Spittlehouse (Meltham & Meltham Mills)
Best Bass Section: Knottingley Silver
Youngest Player: Emrys Osborn — aged 13 (Bb bass ) — Emley Brass
Fourth Section:
Test Piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: John Winterflood and Anne Crookston
1. Oughtibridge (Gavin Somerset)*
2. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)*
3. Deepcar Brass (Andrew Horton)
4. Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)
5. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Adrian Woodhead)
6. Dodworth Colliery M.W. (Geof Benson)
7. Linthwaite (Matthew Pilcher)
*Qualify for National Final
Best Soloist: Steve Bonner (flugel) — Oughtibridge
Best Percussion: Thurcroft Welfare
Youngest Player: Sebastian McGlade — aged 12 (trombone) — Loxley Silver