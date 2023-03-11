Results: 2023 West of England Regional Championships

The Marple Band March 11 • Are you looking for a change of scene. We are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Back Row Cornets, Kit & percussion players to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, please get in touch.

Loxley Silver Band March 10 • Loxley Silver Band has positions available for HORN and CORNET of any position. We are a friendly band currently in the 4th section based in North West Sheffield. We have a good mix of young and more experienced players and rehearse Mondays and Thursdays.

Golborne Brass March 9 • North West 4th Section Champions, GOLBORNE BRASS (WA3), are looking for: Basses (either kind!), a Front Row Cornet, and Percussion to complete our line up for the concert season and the National Finals! Come join our hard working but fun loving crew.