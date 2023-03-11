Results: 2023 West of England Regional Championships

Results:
First Section:
Adjudicators: Chris Jeans & John Maines
1. Chalford (Steve Tubb)*
2. A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck)*
3. Sherborne Town (Dave Shead)*
4. Helston Town (John Berryman)
5. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)
6. Hyde (Nigel Seaman)
7. City of Bristol Brass (Craig Roberts)
8. Glastonbury Brass (Kevin Smith)
9. SW Comms (Chris Spreadbury)
10. Lanner & District Silver (David Johnson)
11. Bournemouth Concert Brass (Matthew Brown)
12. Weston Brass (Ian Holmes)
13. Hatherleigh Silver (Matt Green)
14. Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)
15. St Austell Town (Adam Glynn)
16. Wotton-Under-Edge & District (David Lawrence)
17. Camborne Brass (Alan Pope BEM)
18. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)
*Qualify for National Final
Third Section:
Adjudicators: Christopher Bond & Tom Hutchinson
1. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)*
2. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)*
3. Wroughton Silver (Neil Webb)*
4. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)
5. Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett)
6. Swindon Brass (John Heritage)
7. Bratton Silver (Kyle Blake)
8. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)
9. Bideford Town (Mark Durham)
10. South Molton Town (David Boorer)
11. Pendennis Brass (Ben Elliott)
12. City of Bath Brass (Nigel Howard)
13. Exeter Railway (Gareth Davies)
14. Pendeen Silver (Leonard Adams)
15. Tewkesbury Town (Tommy Tynan)
16. Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver (Gareth Key)
*Qualify for National Final
Fourth Section:
Test piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Adjudicators: Dr Howard Evans & Morten E Hansen
1. Saltash Town (Neil Ellis)*
2. Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)*
3. St Stythians (James Burns)*
4. Shanklin Town Brass (IoW) (Malcolm Lewis)
5. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)
6. St Breward Silver (Tom Howard)
7. Wincanton Silver (James White)
8. Weymouth Concert Brass (Keith Espin)
9. Bugle Silver (Mark Phillips)
10. Chalford Academy (Steve Tubb)
11. Shaftesbury Town Silver (Martin Hill)
12. Test Valley Brass (Edward March)
13. Cheltenham Silver Academy (Colin Forster)
14. Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)
*Qualify for National Final
Withdrawn: Indian Queens