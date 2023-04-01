                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2023 ConsTest Birmingham Open

Sovereign reign at the inaugural ConsTest Birmingham Open

constest
  Sovereign Brass claim the inaugural ConsTest contest title

Saturday, 01 April 2023

        

Result:

Adjudicators: Ian Porthouse and Alan Morrison

1. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)
2. Jackfield Band (Ryan Richards)
3. Enderby Band (Stephen Phillips)
4. Tewit Silver Band (Martin Hall)
5. Thoresby Colliery Band (Michael Howley)
6. Oddfellows Band (Ben Smith)
7. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)
8. Nailsworth Silver Band (Anri Adachi)
9. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)
10. Red Admiral Brass (Stuart Barton)
11. Amington Band (Alan Gifford)
12. Wakefield Metropolitan Band (Lee Dunkley)
13. Shipston Town Band (Howard Gibbs)

Withdrawn: Greenalls Band (Russell Prescott)

Highest Championship Section Band: Jackfield Band
Highest First Section Band: Sovereign Brass
Highest Second Section Band: Tewit Silver
Highest Third Section Band: Cleobury Mortimer
Highest Fourth Section Band: Red Admiral

Most Promising Lower Section Band: Tewit Silver
Best Euphonium: Ben Smith (Enderby Band)
Best Instrumentalist: David Bird (soprano) — Thoresby Colliery
Best Cornet: Archie Hall (Tewit Silver)
Best Band Row Cornets: Enderby Band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

constest

Results: 2023 ConsTest Birmingham Open

April 1 • Sovereign reign at the inaugural ConsTest Birmingham Open

Albert Hall

Nationals announce radical changes

April 1 • New changes look to give the National Championships of Great Britain a modern day identity.

Mead

Mead back on travels

April 1 • The Besson star is back racking up the air miles enjoying the global appeal of the euphonium.

Gavin Somerset

Somerset bows out on Yorkshire high

March 31 • Gavin Somerset has taken his final bow with Oughtibridge Band after winning consecutive Yorkshire Regional titles.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Scots Guards Brass Ensemble

Friday 31 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - The Cory Band

Saturday 1 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band - Occasions Singers

Saturday 1 April • Loddon Hall, Twyford RG10 9JA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Sunday 2 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victoria's Consort

Monday 3 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

March 31 • Based in Rugby, the band requires a percussionist to join us for our varied schedule of events which this year includes a National Finals appearance before promotion to the Championship Section in 2024.

Trentham Brass Band

March 30 • Trentham Brass Band have a vacancy for a PRINCIPAL CORNET. We have recently gained promotion to the 3rd Section under the direction of our MD Shaun Farrington (Fodens Band). Rehearsals in our bandroom on Friday and Sunday.

Lindley Band

March 30 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top