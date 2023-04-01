Results: 2023 ConsTest Birmingham Open

Result:
Adjudicators: Ian Porthouse and Alan Morrison
1. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)
2. Jackfield Band (Ryan Richards)
3. Enderby Band (Stephen Phillips)
4. Tewit Silver Band (Martin Hall)
5. Thoresby Colliery Band (Michael Howley)
6. Oddfellows Band (Ben Smith)
7. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)
8. Nailsworth Silver Band (Anri Adachi)
9. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)
10. Red Admiral Brass (Stuart Barton)
11. Amington Band (Alan Gifford)
12. Wakefield Metropolitan Band (Lee Dunkley)
13. Shipston Town Band (Howard Gibbs)
Withdrawn: Greenalls Band (Russell Prescott)
Highest Championship Section Band: Jackfield Band
Highest First Section Band: Sovereign Brass
Highest Second Section Band: Tewit Silver
Highest Third Section Band: Cleobury Mortimer
Highest Fourth Section Band: Red Admiral
Most Promising Lower Section Band: Tewit Silver
Best Euphonium: Ben Smith (Enderby Band)
Best Instrumentalist: David Bird (soprano) — Thoresby Colliery
Best Cornet: Archie Hall (Tewit Silver)
Best Band Row Cornets: Enderby Band