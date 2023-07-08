Results: 2023 New Zealand National Championships

Wellington Brass make a landmark statement in winning the New Zealand national title for a record fifth time in a row in Dunedin.

Wellington has won the A Grade title for the fifth year in a row

Results: A Grade: Adjudicator: Tom Davoren

Test piece: Concerto No.1 for Brass Band (Derek Bourgeois)

Sacred item/Test piece/Own choice = Total 1. Wellington Brass (David Bremner): 49.5/98/98 = 245.5

2. North Shore Brass (Harmen Vanhoorne): 49/97/96 = 242.0

3. Woolston Brass (Tyme Marsters): 48.5/95/94 = 237.5

4. Hamilton City Brass (Mason Elliot): 45.5/91/93 = 229.5

5. NBS Nelson City Brass (Nigel Weeks): 47/90/92 = 229.0

6. Ascot Park Hotel Brass (Dr Matthew van Emmerik): 47.5/92/89 = 228.5

7. Brass Whanganui (Bruce Jellyman): 46.5/87/91 = 224.5

8. St Kilda Brass (Alan Spence): 45/88/90 = 223.0

9. Waitakere Auckland Brass (Grant Langdon): 46/89/87 = 222.0 Best Instrumentalist on Test piece: flugel (Wellington Brass)

Best Section of Test piece: Basses (North Shore Brass)

Best Principal Cornet on Own choice: Jamie Lawson (St Kilda Brass)

B Grade: Adjudicator: Tom Davoren

Test piece: Journey into Freedom (Eric Ball)

Sacred item/Test piece/Own choice = Total 1. Hutt City Brass (Matthew Stein): 46/92/92 = 230.0

2. Auckland City (Mark Close): 45.5/89/94 = 228.5

3. Addington Brass (Adrian Dalton): 44/86/88 = 218.0

4. Tauranga City (Steven Thompson): 44.5/87/86 = 217.5

5. Marlborough District (Robin Randall): 45/90/82 = 217.0

6. Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass (Ben Rickerby): 43.5/83/85 = 211.5 Best Instrumentalist on Test piece: Eb Bass (Marlborough District Brass)

Best Principal Cornet on Own choice: Hutt City Brass

C Grade: Adjudicator: Mark Ford

Test piece: And my soul overflow! (David Chaulk)

Sacred item/Test piece/Own choice = Total 1. Woolston Concert Brass (Philip Johnston): 43.5/90/91 = 224.5

2. Matamata Brass (Glenn Richards): 42/86/89 = 217.0

3. North Shore Brass Academy (Andrew Leech): 44/87/85 = 216.0

4. Te Awamutu Brass (Sarah Carroll): 41.5/85/86 = 212.5

5. Rolleston Brass (Raynor Martin): 42/83/87 = 212.0

6. Levin & District Brass (Mat Johnston): 39.5/82/88 = 209.5

7. Upper Hutt Brass (Aaron Lloyd): 41/81/87 = 209.0

8. Mosgiel Brass (Philip Craige): 39.5/80/83 = 202.5

9. Nor'west Brass (Matt Toomata): 40/81/82 = 203.0

D Grade: Adjudicators: Mark Ford

Test piece: A Little Light Music (Philip Wilby)

Sacred item/Own choice/Street march = Total 1. Rangiora RSA Club Band (Dwayne Bloomfield): 84/83/84 = 251.0

2. New Brighton Silver Band (Cameron Lee): 81/82/85 = 248.0

3. Ascot Park Hotel Auxiliary Band (Kathleen Herman): 80/81/83 = 244.0

4. Buzzing Brass Wellington (Byron Newton): 82/79/82 = 243.0

5. Upper Hutt Concert Brass (Hannah Neman): 80/80/80 = 240.0

Parade of Bands: A Grade: Woolston Brass

B Grade: Marlborough District Brass

C Grade: Te Awamutu Brass

D Grade: Buzzing Brass Wellington Solo Champions: Champion of Champions: Kay Mackenzie (NSB Nelson City Brass)

Junior Champion of Champions: Matt Donaldson

Invitation Slow Melody: Kevin Hickman Administrator of the Year: Richie Richardson (Hutt City Brass) For further results go to: https://dunedinbrass.org.nz/solopartyresults/