Result: 2023 National Championships of Great Britain: Third Section

Result:
Third Section:
Test piece: The Lost Village of Imber (Christopher Bond)
Adjudicators: Duncan Beckley, Christopher Bond, Stanley Malcolm Lippeatt
1. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)
2. Cross Keys Silver (Sion Rhys Jones)
3. Barton Community Band (Garry Oglesby)
4. Long Eaton Silver Prize (Sharon Stansfield)
5. Liverpool Brass Band (David McGlynn)
6. Selkirk Silver (Charlie Farren)
7. Verwood Town Band (Kevin Smith)
8. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)
9. Hungerford Town (Tim Crouter)
10. Wroughton Silver (Neil Webb)
11. Morecambe (Andrew Porter)
12. Simon Langton Brass (Andy Collins)
13. Shotts St Patrick' s (Andrew Shaw)
14. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson)
15. Jayess Newbiggin Brass (Andrew Griffiths)
16. Fairlop Brass (Kevin Jordan)
17. Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)
18. Huddersfield & Ripponden (John Roberts)
19. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)
20. Newtown Silver (Steve Edwards)
Best Instrumentalist: Catherine Showell (euphonium) — Crosskeys