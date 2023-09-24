Results: 2023 Queensland State Championships

Further details and report to follow
A Grade:
Set-Test: Ballet for Band (Joseph Horovitz)
Adjudicator: Peter Luff
Sacred Item/Set-Test/Own-Choice/Stage March = Total
1. Brisbane Excelsior (Dale Hosking): 98/192/198/96 = 584
2. Brisbane Brass (Joshua McKechie): 95/188/190/95 = 568
B Grade:
Set-Test: Luminosity (Nancy Galbraith)
Adjudicator: Peter Luff
Sacred Item/Set-Test/Own-Choice/Stage March = Total
1. Windsor Brass: 85/190/187/90 = 552
2. Toowoomba Municipal: 84/185/180/85 = 534
3. Sunnybank Brass: 86/182/179/80 = 527
C Grade:
Set-Test: Lake of the Moon (Kevin Houben)
Adjudicator: Peter Luff
Sacred item/Set-test/Own-Choice/Stage March = Total
1. Bayside Brass: 85/180/180/97 = 542
D Grade:
Set-Test: Overture: Henry V (Vaughan Williams)
Adjudicator: Peter Luff
Sacred item/Set-test/Own-Choice/Stage March = Total
1. Cairns Brass Youth Band: 95/192/190/92 = 569
2. Brisbane Brass 3: 90/187/187/90 = 544
Junior Brass:
Own Choice programme
Adjudicator: Peter Luff
1. Narangbah Valley SHS