Results: 2023 Queensland State Championships

Brisbane Excelsior leads the prize winners on their home turf to retain their State title.

Brisbane
  Brisbane Excelsior celebrates their Championship A Grade title success

Sunday, 24 September 2023

        

Further details and report to follow

A Grade:

Set-Test: Ballet for Band (Joseph Horovitz)
Adjudicator: Peter Luff
Sacred Item/Set-Test/Own-Choice/Stage March = Total

1. Brisbane Excelsior (Dale Hosking): 98/192/198/96 = 584
2. Brisbane Brass (Joshua McKechie): 95/188/190/95 = 568

B Grade:

Set-Test: Luminosity (Nancy Galbraith)
Adjudicator: Peter Luff
Sacred Item/Set-Test/Own-Choice/Stage March = Total

1. Windsor Brass: 85/190/187/90 = 552
2. Toowoomba Municipal: 84/185/180/85 = 534
3. Sunnybank Brass: 86/182/179/80 = 527

C Grade:

Set-Test: Lake of the Moon (Kevin Houben)
Adjudicator: Peter Luff
Sacred item/Set-test/Own-Choice/Stage March = Total

1. Bayside Brass: 85/180/180/97 = 542

D Grade:

Set-Test: Overture: Henry V (Vaughan Williams)
Adjudicator: Peter Luff
Sacred item/Set-test/Own-Choice/Stage March = Total

1. Cairns Brass Youth Band: 95/192/190/92 = 569
2. Brisbane Brass 3: 90/187/187/90 = 544

Junior Brass:

Own Choice programme
Adjudicator: Peter Luff

1. Narangbah Valley SHS

        

