Result: 2023 National Championships of Great Britain

Result:
Test piece: Of Men and Mountains (Edward Gregson)
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, Dr Stephen Cobb, Dr Roger Webster
1. Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas Childs)*
2. Foden's (Russell Gray)*
3. Cory (Philip Harper)*
4. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)*
5. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)
6. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)
7. Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck)
8. GUS Band (Dr David Thornton)
9. Zone One (Richard Ward)
10. Aldbourne (Ivan Meylemans)
11. Whitburn (Luc Vertommen)
12. EverReady Band (Phillip McCann)
13. Camborne (Gareth Churcher)
14. Flowers (Paul Holland)
15. Leyland (Thomas Wyss)
16. WFEL Fairey (Allan Withington)
17. the cooperation band (Glenn van Looy)
18. Friary Brass (Nigel Taken)
19. NASUWT Riverside (Michael Fowles)
20. Ratby Co-operative (Marieka Gray)
*Pre-qualify for 2024 National Final
Best Instrumentalist: Gary Curtin (Euphonium) â€” Foden's