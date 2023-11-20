                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2023 Leicestershire BBA Contest

Sandhurst Silver strike gold in Loughborough as section awards go to Hatfield & Askern Colliery, Raunds Temperance, Ratby Co-operative and Thrapston Town.

Sandurst
  Sandhurst led the prize winners in Loughborough on the weekend

Monday, 20 November 2023

        

Results:

Report to follow...

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

1. Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Geddes)
2. Longridge (Mark Peacock)
3. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)
4. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)
5. City of Hull (Dean Jones)
6. Shepherd Group Band (Richard Wilton)
7. Blidworth Welfare (Garry Perrin)
8. East of England (Nigel Cooper)

Best Instrumentalist: (euphonium) — Sandhurst Silver
Best Trombone: Thundersley Brass
Best Tenor Horn: Longridge


First Section:

Adjudicator: Dave Lea

1. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Vicki Kennedy)
2. Soham Comrades (Jayne Murrill)
3. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)
4. Chalford (Steve Tubb)
5. Hathern (Gary Wyatt)
6. Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)
7. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)
8. Strata Brass (Leigh Baker)
9= Wantage Concert Brass (Simon Jones)
9= Oddfellows Brass (Craig Williams)
11. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)

Best Instrumentalist: (cornet) — Eccles Borough


Second Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. Raunds Temperance Band (John Hudson)
2. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)
3. Foss Dyke Band (Gareth Westwood)
4. Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)
5. Rolls Royce Derby (Graham Cardwell)
6. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)
7. Wigston Band (Ian Needham)

Best Instrumentalist: (Euphonium) — Foss Dyke


Third Section:

Adjudicator: David W Ashworth

1. Ratby Co-operative (Nicholas Garman)
2. Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) (Sam Johnston)
3. Cleethorpes Band (Brian Harper)
4. Amington (Chris Barker)
5. Ibstock Brick Brass (Luke Atkinson)

Best Instrumentalist: (cornet) — Amington


Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman

1. Thapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
2. Syston Band (Alex Bland)
3. Dodworth Colliery (Geof Benson)
4. Coventry Festival (Alan Weelhouse)
5. Matlock Band (Chris Banks)
6. Stalybridge Old (Nigel Lawless)
7. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)
8. Brackley & District (David Howard)
9. Ilkeston (Alex Bland)

Best Instrumentalist: (flugel) — Syston Band
Best Trombone: Dodworth Colliery

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sandurst

Results: 2023 Leicestershire BBA Contest

November 20 • Sandhurst Silver strike gold in Loughborough as section awards go to Hatfield & Askern Colliery, Raunds Temperance, Ratby Co-operative and Thrapston Town.

Kirkitilloch

Report & Result: 2023 Band Supplies Scottish Challenge Shield

November 17 • Kirkintilloch enjoy their time to rejoice in Perth as they round off their contesting year with a fine victory under the baton of Hedley Benson.

Foden's

Result: 2023 Brass in Concert Championship

November 18 • Foden's enhance their world number 1 status by becoming Brass in Concert Champion.

Brass in Concert

Get ready to enjoy Brass in Concert

November 17 • The music making starts this evening as the entertainment starts from The Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - Greenford Salvation Army fundraising concert

Saturday 18 November • Holy Cross Church, Ferrymead Gardens UB6 9NJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Fountain City Brass Band(USA)

Sunday 19 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Haverhill Arts Centre

Sunday 19 November • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR

Sheffield Citadel Band Salvation Army - Black Dyke Band

Thursday 23 November • The Salvation Army, Sheffield Citadel, 12 Psalter Lane, Sheffield S11 8YN S11 8YN

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

Vacancies »

South Molton Town Band

November 19 • South Molton Town Band. We have vacancies for Cornet players in our busy friendly 3rd section Band in North Devon.. Our MD is David Boorer.. We enter at least 2 contests a year and fully take part in local community events

Uppermill Band

November 18 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

York Railway Institute Band

November 16 • 2nd Euphonium Vacancy. . York Railway Institute Band (Championship Section 2024) requires a 2nd Euphonium player to complete our hardworking team. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday evenings in our own bandroom. We welcome students.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top