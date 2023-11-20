Results: 2023 Leicestershire BBA Contest

Results:
Report to follow...
Championship Section:
Adjudicator: Leigh Baker
1. Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Geddes)
2. Longridge (Mark Peacock)
3. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)
4. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)
5. City of Hull (Dean Jones)
6. Shepherd Group Band (Richard Wilton)
7. Blidworth Welfare (Garry Perrin)
8. East of England (Nigel Cooper)
Best Instrumentalist: (euphonium) — Sandhurst Silver
Best Trombone: Thundersley Brass
Best Tenor Horn: Longridge
First Section:
Adjudicator: Dave Lea
1. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Vicki Kennedy)
2. Soham Comrades (Jayne Murrill)
3. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)
4. Chalford (Steve Tubb)
5. Hathern (Gary Wyatt)
6. Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)
7. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)
8. Strata Brass (Leigh Baker)
9= Wantage Concert Brass (Simon Jones)
9= Oddfellows Brass (Craig Williams)
11. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)
Best Instrumentalist: (cornet) — Eccles Borough
Second Section:
Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones
1. Raunds Temperance Band (John Hudson)
2. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)
3. Foss Dyke Band (Gareth Westwood)
4. Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)
5. Rolls Royce Derby (Graham Cardwell)
6. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)
7. Wigston Band (Ian Needham)
Best Instrumentalist: (Euphonium) — Foss Dyke
Third Section:
Adjudicator: David W Ashworth
1. Ratby Co-operative (Nicholas Garman)
2. Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) (Sam Johnston)
3. Cleethorpes Band (Brian Harper)
4. Amington (Chris Barker)
5. Ibstock Brick Brass (Luke Atkinson)
Best Instrumentalist: (cornet) — Amington
Fourth Section:
Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman
1. Thapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
2. Syston Band (Alex Bland)
3. Dodworth Colliery (Geof Benson)
4. Coventry Festival (Alan Weelhouse)
5. Matlock Band (Chris Banks)
6. Stalybridge Old (Nigel Lawless)
7. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)
8. Brackley & District (David Howard)
9. Ilkeston (Alex Bland)
Best Instrumentalist: (flugel) — Syston Band
Best Trombone: Dodworth Colliery