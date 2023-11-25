                 

*
banner

News

Result: 2023 Scottish Open

the cooperation band retains the Scottish Open title in Perth

ccop
  the cooperation band are the 2023 champions

Saturday, 25 November 2023

        

Result:

Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and Sheona Wade

1. the cooperation band (Mike Fowles): 196
2. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 193
3. Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs): 192
4. Dalmellington (Alan Friel): 191
5. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill): 190
6. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain): 189
7. Easington Colliery (Stephen Malcolm): 188
8. Fishburn (Duncan Beckley): 187
9. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks): 186
10. Bon-Accord Silver (Anne Crookston): 185
11. Kingdom Brass (Thomas Wyss): 184
12. Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth): 183
13. Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Martyn Ramsay): 182

Best Soloist: Clare Taylor — (cornet) — Hepworth
Best Euphonium: Chris Flynn (the cooperation band)
Best Basses: the cooperation band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

ccop

Result: 2023 Scottish Open

November 25 • the cooperation band retains the Scottish Open title in Perth

Howley

Howley to lead RAF musical flight path to Huddersfield

November 24 • The Band of the Royal Air Force College will be in concert in Huddersfield next weekend — and highlighting their brass band credentials on their musical flight path too.

Musicwearetc

Suits you all in Perth...

November 24 • Lloyd Shipp and musicwearetc.co.uk will be on hand in Perth to make sure your band looks the part for 2024...

ODBBA

ODBBA look forward to 2024

November 24 • A full house of volunteers and hopefully a full house of entries for their own-choice contest early next year for the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association.

What's on »

Northop Silver Band - Christmas Concert with Kirsty Abbotts

Sunday 3 December • St Eurgain & St Peter, Church Road, Northop CH7 6BQ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 9 December • Longridge Civic Hall, Calder Avenue, Longridge, Ribble Valley, Lancashire. PR3 3WD

The Hepworth Band - Championship Brass & Voices for Christmas

Saturday 9 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Harlow Brass Band - HARLOW BRASS BAND - CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday 9 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church . The Stow. Harlow CM20 3AF

The GUS Band - Christmas Spectacular

Sunday 10 December • St Peter & St Paul Parish Church, Kettering, Kettering, NN16 0AY

Vacancies »

Bedworth Brass

November 25 • Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band require a talented and enthusiastic soprano player.. Following the appointment of Jonathon Mott as MD and some reorganisation on the cornet section we require a top class soprano player to complete our line up.

Woodbridge Excelsior Band

November 23 • We are an enthusiastic 4th Section contesting band based in Woodbridge, Suffolk with well established history and are looking for a new Musical Director. We are aspiring to improve and move forward and want a new MD to help us do that.

Syston Band

November 23 • Regional Runners Up of the LBBA fourth section looking to expand our community. We welcome players from all backgrounds. Particularly happy to accept applications for Cornets, Horns and Trombones.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top