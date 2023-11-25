Result: 2023 Scottish Open

Result:
Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and Sheona Wade
1. the cooperation band (Mike Fowles): 196
2. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 193
3. Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs): 192
4. Dalmellington (Alan Friel): 191
5. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill): 190
6. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain): 189
7. Easington Colliery (Stephen Malcolm): 188
8. Fishburn (Duncan Beckley): 187
9. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks): 186
10. Bon-Accord Silver (Anne Crookston): 185
11. Kingdom Brass (Thomas Wyss): 184
12. Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth): 183
13. Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Martyn Ramsay): 182
Best Soloist: Clare Taylor — (cornet) — Hepworth
Best Euphonium: Chris Flynn (the cooperation band)
Best Basses: the cooperation band