Yorkshire Area line-ups annoucned

52 bands will compete at the Yorkshire Regional Championships in Huddersfield in March.

The Yorkshire Regional Championships have announced the line-up of the 52 competing bands that will take to the stage at Huddersfield Town Hall on the weekend of Saturday & Sunday, 2nd & 3rd March.

Championship Section:

Three bands will be invited to represent the region at the Championship Section Royal Albert Hall National Final. This includes National Champion Black Dyke Band who also look to secure a seventh Area victory in eight competing years.

The judges for the top section are Tom Davoren, who makes a welcome return visit to the UK, as well as tuba star and conductor Steve Sykes, who returns for a fourth time and the first since 2019.

Cheltenham

Two bands in each of the First (12 bands), Second (10 bands), Third (10 bands) and Fourth Section (8 bands) will be invited to represent the region at the Cheltenham National Finals in September.

A Young Adjudicators Panel will take part in an initiative run by the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators and the Regional Committee for the Fourth Section.

Schedule

(see below for timing etc)

Saturday 2nd March:

Second Section followed by Fourth Section and Third Section.

Sunday 3rd March:

First Section followed by Championship Section.

Tickets:

Tickets go on sale on Monday 15th January 2024 from the Box Office: 01484 225755 or online www.kirklees.gov.uk

Further details can be found at: www.regional-contest.org.uk/yorkshire

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Stephen Sykes and Tom Davoren

Commence: 3.00pm

Draw: 12.45am

Black Dyke Band (Prof. Nicholas J Childs)

Brighouse & Rastrick (Garry Cutt)

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)

City of Bradford (Matthew Ryan)

Elland Silver (Brett Baker)

Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)

Hammonds Band (Morgan Griffiths)

Hepworth Band (Ryan Watkins)

Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)

Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)

Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)

Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)





First Section:

Adjudicators: Andrew Warriner and Paul Norley

Commence: 9.30am

Draw: 8.30am

BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith)

Chapeltown Silver (Colum J. O'Shea)

Crofton Silver (Dean Jones)

Hade Edge (Lewis Bettles)

Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)

Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)

Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)

Old Silkstone (David Maplestone)

Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates)

Strata Brass (Leigh Baker)

Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns and Mark Wilkinson

Commence: 9.00am

Draw: 7.30am

Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)

Drighlington (Garry Hallas)

Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)

Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)

Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)

Kippax Band (James Beecham)

Lindley Band (Alan Widdop)

Rockingham (Adam Whittle)

Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs)

South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Nicholas Garman

Commence: Approx 4.20pm

Draw: 2.30pm

Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)

Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)

Dronfield Genquip (David Holling)

Garforth Brass (John Thompson)

Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward)

Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)

Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)

Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)

Wakefield Metropolitan (Lee Dunkley)

Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Andrew Warriner

Commence: Approx 1.00pm

Draw at 11.15am

Deepcar Brass (Andrew Horton)

Dinnington Colliery (Jonathan Beatty)

Dodworth Colliery M.W (Geof Benson)

Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Mick Silson)

Linthwaite Band (Tony Robertson)

Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)

Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)

Tingley Brass (Allan Briggs)