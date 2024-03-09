                 

Results: 2024 Scottish Championships

Croy Silver strike gold as the first winners of the Scottish Championships weekend in Perth.

Croy Silver
  Croy Silver are the first winners of the Perth weekend

Saturday, 09 March 2024

        

Result:

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Chris King
Test-piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)

1. Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood): 190*
2. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan): 188*
3. Highland Brass (Mark Bell): 186
4. Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Joshua Parkhill): 185
5. St Ronan's Silver (Chris Shanks): 183
6. Peebles Burgh (Vaughan Fleischfresser): 181
7. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley): 180
8. Dysart Colliery (Robert Fraser): 179
9. Penicuik Silver (Alan Fernie): 178

*Qualify for invitation to National Final

Best Instrumentalist: Principal cornet (Peebles Burgh Band)

        

