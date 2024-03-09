Results: 2024 Scottish Championships

Result:
Third Section:
Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Chris King
Test-piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)
1. Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood): 190*
2. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan): 188*
3. Highland Brass (Mark Bell): 186
4. Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Joshua Parkhill): 185
5. St Ronan's Silver (Chris Shanks): 183
6. Peebles Burgh (Vaughan Fleischfresser): 181
7. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley): 180
8. Dysart Colliery (Robert Fraser): 179
9. Penicuik Silver (Alan Fernie): 178
*Qualify for invitation to National Final
Best Instrumentalist: Principal cornet (Peebles Burgh Band)