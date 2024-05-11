                 

Result: 2024 Senior Cup

Amersham claims the Senior Cup title as Wantage, Stannington and Ashton under Lyne gain promotion to the Grand shield with them.

Winter gardens
  Twenty bands have competed in the Senior Cup today.

Saturday, 11 May 2024

        

Result:


Senior Cup:


Test Piece: The New Jerusalem (Philip Wilby)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison & Andrea Price
Pavilion Theatre

1. Amersham (Paul Fisher)*
2. Wantage Silver (Chris King)*
3. Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)*
4. Ashton-under-Lyne (Martyn Evans)*
5. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)
6. Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan)
7. Elland Silver (Brett Baker)
8. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ryan Watkins)
9. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)
10. Shepherd Group (Richard Wilton)
11. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) (Christopher Bond)
12. Kingdom Brass (Thomas Wyss)
13. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)
14. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
15. Kirkintilloch (Hedley Benson)
16. Verwood Concert (Kevin Smith)
17. Acceler8 (Jef Sparkes)**
18. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet)**
19. Brass Band of Central England (Steve Cooper)**
20. Roche Brass (Keith Maxwell)**

*Promoted to the Grand Shield
**Relegated to the Senior Trophy

Best Instrumentalist: Principal corent — Dalmellington

        

