Death of Hilary Meadly

The death has been announced of the popular and much loved York RI Golden Rail Band stalwart.

York RI Golden Rail Band has announced the death of the much loved player Hilary Meadly, who recently passed away on 15th July.

A late starter to brass banding aged 68, Hilary was a founding member of the York RI Development Band and became a stalwart of the York RI Golden Rail Band.

Together with husband Keith (who soon became band chauffeur, photographer, and more) Hilary fully embraced everything to do with the brass banding. A regular player with all-women band Femmes Fortissimo, she also travelled to other band rehearsals when she was on holidays and latterly joined Malton White Star Band.

Simply wonderful

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "For a woman who often confessed to being nervous, there was no stopping her. Hilary was simply wonderful — a beautiful smile, down-to-earth sense of humour, and a great appreciation of music and culture.

She was glamourous, sociable and full of vitality and the most incredible example of someone taking to a new interest with complete 100% dedication and enjoyment.

After briefly trying the tenor horn, Hilary settled on the cornet and continued to have regular brass lessons to ensure she kept improving!"

Joy and happiness

Speaking about her, Golden Rail conductor Nicholas Eastwood told 4BR: "Hilary always said that brass banding meant so much to her. But it was entirely reciprocated within Golden Rail.

We are all grief-stricken at her sudden and unexpected passing. Hilary's friendly and welcoming nature encouraged those around her, and her iconic laugh always filled the bandroom with joy and happiness. Losing her has left a huge void in our lives."

Funeral

The band will play at her funeral at Holy Trinity Church in Micklegate, York, on 5th August alongside players from Malton White Star and other bands.