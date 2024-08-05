                 

*
banner

News

Death of Hilary Meadly

The death has been announced of the popular and much loved York RI Golden Rail Band stalwart.

Hilary
  Hilary was described as glamourous, sociable and full of vitality

Monday, 05 August 2024

        

York RI Golden Rail Band has announced the death of the much loved player Hilary Meadly, who recently passed away on 15th July.

A late starter to brass banding aged 68, Hilary was a founding member of the York RI Development Band and became a stalwart of the York RI Golden Rail Band.

Together with husband Keith (who soon became band chauffeur, photographer, and more) Hilary fully embraced everything to do with the brass banding. A regular player with all-women band Femmes Fortissimo, she also travelled to other band rehearsals when she was on holidays and latterly joined Malton White Star Band.

Simply wonderful

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "For a woman who often confessed to being nervous, there was no stopping her. Hilary was simply wonderful — a beautiful smile, down-to-earth sense of humour, and a great appreciation of music and culture.

She was glamourous, sociable and full of vitality and the most incredible example of someone taking to a new interest with complete 100% dedication and enjoyment.

After briefly trying the tenor horn, Hilary settled on the cornet and continued to have regular brass lessons to ensure she kept improving!"

Hilary was simply wonderful — a beautiful smile, down-to-earth sense of humour, and a great appreciation of music and cultureYork RI Golden Rail Band

Joy and happiness

Speaking about her, Golden Rail conductor Nicholas Eastwood told 4BR: "Hilary always said that brass banding meant so much to her. But it was entirely reciprocated within Golden Rail.

We are all grief-stricken at her sudden and unexpected passing. Hilary's friendly and welcoming nature encouraged those around her, and her iconic laugh always filled the bandroom with joy and happiness. Losing her has left a huge void in our lives."

Funeral

The band will play at her funeral at Holy Trinity Church in Micklegate, York, on 5th August alongside players from Malton White Star and other bands.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bantand

Sun, Sea and Staines in Tenby

August 5 • Staines Brass recently enjoyed their mini tour trip to West Wales with performances, premieres and Penderyn whisky...

Hilary

Death of Hilary Meadly

August 5 • The death has been announced of the popular and much loved York RI Golden Rail Band stalwart.

Eisteddfod

Result: 2024 Welsh National Eisteddfod

August 4 • There were top prizes won with television coverage for Ebbw Valley Brass, Newport Borough, Menai Bridge and the South Wales Youth Band in Pontypridd on the weekend.

Alan Jenkins

90th birthday for doyen

August 4 • Alan Jenkins, the pioneering brass band journalist and musician has just celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Vacancies »

Ware Brass

August 5 • Ware Brass (2nd Section, London and Southern Counties) is looking for a Musical Director.. We rehearse on a Monday night from 7.45pm to 10pm at The Village Hall, High Cross, Ware, SG11 1AN. More info at www.warebrass.com

Besses o'th' Barn Band

August 4 • Come and be part of the revival of this Famous Brass Band. We have had a remarkable response to our recruitment drive.. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we need three back row cornet players. . If you think that Besses is for you, contact as below.

Middleton Youth Band

August 3 • Middleton Youth Band and training bands have vacancies around the stand for players aged 7+ of any standard.. Rehearsals Mondays 6-6.30pm Training band, 6.30-7.30pm Youth Band. . Based in Middleton M24 6DX easly accessed from M62 J19, M60 J19/20, A627M J2.

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top