Result: 2024 Besson Scottish Open

Milnrow play like angels to repel rivals and claim Scottish Open title in Perth.

Milnrow Band left Perth Concert Hall as champion

Milnrow Band returns home with the Scottish Open title after their own-choice performance of Peter Graham's 'Angels and Demons' takes the honours ahead of Whitburn and Atlantic Brass Band. Result: Adjudicators: Owen Farr and Christopher Bond

Own-choice test-piece 1. Milnrow (Christopher Binns)

2. Whitburn (Nicholas Childs)

3. Atlantic Brass Band (Salvatore Scarpa)

4. Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan)

5. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)

6. the cooperation band (Michael Fowles)

7. Camborne Town (Gareth Churcher)

8. Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass (Mareika Gray)

9. Woodfalls (Paul Holland)

10. Kingdom Brass (Katrina Marzella Wheeler)

11. Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke)

12. Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)

13. Pemberton Old DW (Ryan Watkins)

14. Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)

15. Unison Kinneil (Allan Ramsay)

16. Bathgate (Craig Anderson) W/D: Dalkeith & Monktonhall The Neil Philip Memorial Trophy for Best Euphonium: Max Johnson (Milnrow)

The Ken Ramsay Memorial Trophy for the Best Bass Section: Camborne Town

4BR Award for Best Soloist: Greg Kuhn (flugel) — Atlantic Brass Band