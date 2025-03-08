Results: 2025 West of England Regional Championships

Results:
Championship Section:
Adjudicators: Roger Argente, Dr Tom Davoren
1. Aldbourne (Glyn Williams)*
2. Flowers (Paul Holland)**
3. St Dennis (Darren R Hawken)*
4. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)
5. Camborne Town (Gareth Churcher)
6. Woodfalls (Russell Gray)
7. A W Parker (Drybrook) (Alan Gifford)
8. Filton Concert Brass (Gary Davies)
9. Sherborne Town (David Shead)
10. City of Bristol Brass (Craig Roberts)
11. Chalford (Steve Tubb)
Withdrawn: Andover Town
*Qualify for National Final
**Pre-qualified for National Final
First Section:
Adjudicators: Dr Tom Davoren, Andrea Price
1. Roche Brass (Matthew Green)*
2. Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)*
3. Glastonbury Brass (Liam Grunsell)*
4. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)
5. Lydbrook (David Johnson)
6. Lympstone (Chris Spreadbury)
7. Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)
8. St Austell (Leonard Adams)
9. Bournemouth Concert Brass (Lloyd Bartlett)
10. Bodmin Town (Gwilym Davies)
11. Helston Town (John Berryman)
12. Hyde (Ben Halstead)
13. Plymouth City Brass (Adam Glynn)
14. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)
15. Lanner & District Silver (Mark Phillips)
16. Otterbourne Brass (Jonathan Lush Camps LRSM)
17. Weston Brass (Ian Dickinson)
18. Gosport Solent Brass (Phillip Littlemore)
*Qualify for National Final
Second Section:
Adjudicators: Paul Norley, Andrea Price
1. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)*
2. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)*
3. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)*
4. Cinderford (Steve Kane)
5. Poole Borough (Andrew Elliot)
6. Wroughton Silver (Neil Webb)
7. Hatherleigh Silver (Matt Green)
8. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham)
9. Wotton-under-Edge & District (Jim Bennett)
10. Denmead Brass (Estelle Flood)
11. Camborne Brass (Alan Pope BEM)
12. St Keverne (Karl Long)
13. St Pinnock (Richard Marshall)
14. Shrewton Silver (Scott Stewart)
15. New Forest Brass (Ian Luxford)
*Qualify for National Final
Withdrawn: Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor)
Third Section:
Adjudicators: Christopher Bond, Roger Argente
1. Bratton Silver (Kyle Blake)*
2. Bideford Town (Mark Durham)*
3. Swindon Brass (Steve Yorke)*
4. Exeter Railway (Gareth Davies)
5. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)
6. Shanklin Town Brass (IOW) (Ashley Wicks)
7. City of Bath Brass (Jason Andrews)
8. Downton (Nick Jarvis)
9. Bream Silver (Hugh Bamford)
10. Saltash Town (Graham Eaton)
11. Tewkesbury Town (Will Norman)
12. Phoenix Brass Crewkerne (Paul Denegri)
13. St Stythians (James Burns)
14. Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett)
15. Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)
16. Redruth Town (M. Wilson)
17. South Molton Town (David Boorer)
Withdrawn: Bugle Silver
*Qualify for National Final
Fourth Section:
Adjudicators: Alan Bourne, Paul Norley
1. Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)*
2. Midsomer Norton & Radstock (Harry Chambers)*
3. Shaftesbury Town (Martin Hill)
4. Cheltenham Silver Academy (Callum Taylor-Barry)
5. Pendennis Brass (Harry Weir)
6. Weymouth Concert Brass (David Ansell)
7. Test Valley Brass (Edward March)
8. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)
9. Chalford Academy (Steve Tubb)
10. Wincanton Silver (Jackie Adams)
*Qualify for National Final