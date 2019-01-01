Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Longridge Band

Posted: 5-Dec-2019

Required:

The Longridge Band (First Section North West) currently requires a percussionist. The band is one of the most well organised and run bands in the area, with a good mixture of contests/concerts and social activities planned for 2020.



Contact:

We rehearse Wednesday and Friday in our own bandroom in the centre of Longridge. A contribution to travel expenses may also be paid.

Please contact MD Mark Peacock on 07944109430 in confidence for more details.