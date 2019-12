Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Golborne Brass

Posted: 8-Dec-2019

Required:

Are you looking for a fun Brass Ensemble then look no further. We are in need of a couple of Cornets (seat depending on ability and ambition), Flugel & Soprano Cornet.



Contact:

We are a few minutes from J23/M6 and J5/M61

Rehearsals Monday and Wednesday evenings

All enquiries are in the strictest confidence and details can be found out by emailing or alternatively find us on Facebook