Foss Dyke Band

Posted: 16-Dec-2019

Required:
We need a tuned percussionist for 2020 to complete are near full band. It's exciting times at Foss Dyke with many former players returning to the band room. Under our new MD Ian Scott, we have a great guy at the helm. 1st Section as of 2020.

Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesdays 8-10, Sundays 7-9.in our own Bandroom at Waddington, Lincoln. Contact Mike Keating 07825368886 or . Come on, give us a go, you will be warmly welcomed.

Foss Dyke Band

Posted: 9-Dec-2019

Required:
We're almost full. Just need a Tenor Trombone player, position negotiable to complete our band. Many quality players have rejoined us this year. Good band room atmosphere, under our new MD Ian Scott. 1st Section as of 2020.

Contact:
We rehearse in our own band room at Waddington, Lincoln. Wednesday's 8-10, and Sundays 7-9. Please. Contact Mike Keating 07825368886, or .

Foss Dyke Band

Posted: 4-Dec-2019

Required:
Cornet vacancy, experienced player required. Seat negotiable to complete our team for the 1st Section next year. We rehearse on Wednesday nights 8-10, Sunday nights 7-9. Great band room atmosphere with many quality additions this year.

Contact:
Call Mike Keating 07825368886, or email . The band is under the direction of MD Ian Scott. We rehearse in Waddington, Lincoln in our own Bandroom.

Foss Dyke Band

Posted: 20-Nov-2019

Required:
Bass player needed of any persuasion. Come and join us in the 1st Section next year. Great bandroom atmosphere, why not check us out at Loughborough Contest this weekend. Sensible mix of Concerts and Contests.

Contact:
Apply to Mike Keating on 07825368886, email . Rehearsals in Waddington, Lincoln Wednesday nights 8-10 and Sunday nights 7-9. Under the direction of our new MD Ian Scott.

Foss Dyke Band

Posted: 20-Nov-2019

Required:
We are looking to appoint a Principal Cornet after our contest appearance at Loughborough this weekend, come and check us out. Great bandroom atmosphere, and some wonderful additions in the last few months. Under the direction of our new MD Ian Scott.

Contact:
Please apply to Mike Keating 07852368886 . Rehearsals in Waddington, Lincoln, every Wednesday 8-10 Sunday 7-9. 1st Section as of next year.

