Amesbury Town Band
Posted: 10-Dec-2019
Required:
Players and beginners of any standard are always warmly welcomed especially some more solo cornets and a spare percussionists to help out existing players. Feel free to drop in even if you just fancy a blow or want to try another instrument
Contact:
Tel: 01722414299. Email: , or just come along to one of our rehearsals at: The Nicolson Centre, Boscombe Down, Amesbury SP4 0JF, Wednesdays, 7.30 — 9.30 pm. We provide instruments and tuition free to our members.