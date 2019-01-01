                 

*
Positions Vacant

Amesbury Town Band

Posted: 10-Dec-2019

Required:
Players and beginners of any standard are always warmly welcomed especially some more solo cornets and a spare percussionists to help out existing players. Feel free to drop in even if you just fancy a blow or want to try another instrument

Contact:
Tel: 01722414299. Email: , or just come along to one of our rehearsals at: The Nicolson Centre, Boscombe Down, Amesbury SP4 0JF, Wednesdays, 7.30 — 9.30 pm. We provide instruments and tuition free to our members.

  Map to bandroom   Amesbury Town Band
