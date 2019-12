Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Rainford Band

Posted: 17-Dec-2019

Required:

The Rainford Band (Championship Section) is holding auditions for the position of Principal Euphonium.



Contact:

If you wish to apply, please contact our Band Manager, Julie Backhouse, before the 31st December 2019:

Phone: 07886 082 839

Email:

All enquiries will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.