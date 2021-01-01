                 

*
Positions Vacant

Foss Dyke Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2021

Required:
Front Row Cornet vacancy, it's our last empty chair. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room under MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Contact:
We are based in Waddington near Lincoln and rehearse on Wednesday and Sunday evenings when Covid permits. Contact Band Manager in strictest confidence on 07854 902840 or apply via the bands new website http:/­/­fossdykebrassband.co.uk

  Foss Dyke Band
