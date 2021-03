Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 22-Mar-2021

Required:

Avonbank (Section 2) needs an Eb Bass and front row cornet to join our friendly outfit! We are all looking forward to our first Covid secure rehearsal in mid May, all being well! Why not come and meet us? You'd be very welcome!



Contact:

Apply in confidence to their MD, Colin Herbert:

either by phone : 07703789673 or by email:

You can be assured of a very warm welcome! Get in touch!!