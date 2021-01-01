Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass March 29 • When we all get back to the band room , hopefully soon, we will be seeking to fill our vacancy for Musical Director. We are currently a Midlands Second Section Band and rehearse every Tuesday in Cleobury Mortimer.

The Marple Band March 28 • If you are thinking of a change of scenery and would like to play for a 1st Section band in the NW area, then the Marple Band maybe the band for you. We are a friendly and sociable band and have vacancies for Bass and Cornet players. Positions negotiable

Chadderton Band March 28 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.