Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

Posted: 29-Mar-2021

Required:

When we all get back to the band room , hopefully soon, we will be seeking to fill our vacancy for Musical Director. We are currently a Midlands Second Section Band and rehearse every Tuesday in Cleobury Mortimer.



Contact:

For more details and to apply please contact Donna our Chairperson on either 07791642214 or email