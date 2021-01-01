1 to 2 of 2
Wotton and District Silver Band
Posted: 5-Apr-2021
Required:
When we all get back to business we will be seeking to fill our vacancies for MUSICAL DIRECTOR and Eb BASS.
Contact:
Rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Wotton Under Edge, near J14 of M5, between Bristol and Gloucester. Contact Marcus Dunstan (07970636280, )
