Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Wotton and District Silver Band

Posted: 5-Apr-2021

Required:

When we all get back to business we will be seeking to fill our vacancies for MUSICAL DIRECTOR and Eb BASS.



Contact:

Rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Wotton Under Edge, near J14 of M5, between Bristol and Gloucester. Contact Marcus Dunstan (07970636280, )

Wotton and District Silver Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2021

Required:

When we all get back to business we will be seeking to fill our vacancies for MUSICAL DIRECTOR and Eb BASS.



Contact:

Rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Wotton Under Edge, near J14 of M5, between Bristol and Gloucester. Contact Marcus Dunstan (07970636280, )