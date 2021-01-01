                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Wotton and District Silver Band

Posted: 5-Apr-2021

Required:
When we all get back to business we will be seeking to fill our vacancies for MUSICAL DIRECTOR and Eb BASS.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Wotton Under Edge, near J14 of M5, between Bristol and Gloucester. Contact Marcus Dunstan (07970636280, )

  Map to bandroom   Wotton and District Silver Band

Wotton and District Silver Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2021

Required:
When we all get back to business we will be seeking to fill our vacancies for MUSICAL DIRECTOR and Eb BASS.

Contact:
Rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Wotton Under Edge, near J14 of M5, between Bristol and Gloucester. Contact Marcus Dunstan (07970636280, )

  Map to bandroom   Wotton and District Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Wotton and District Silver Band

April 5 • When we all get back to business we will be seeking to fill our vacancies for MUSICAL DIRECTOR and Eb BASS.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Cornets (position negiotable) to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a 2nd Trombone to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top