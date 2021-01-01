Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 9-Apr-2021

Required:

A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.



Contact:

Rehearsals — Friday evenings, usually from 7.45 to 9.45

Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, 1 Jubilee Road, BS2 9RS

Contact — Kate Foley, or 07957 619827 or via social media or website:

https:/­/­www.cobbb.co.uk/