Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Sandhurst Silver Band

Posted: 14-Apr-2021

Required:

After well over 12 months, playing Connotations at the 1st Section National Finals as a first contest certainly has a nice ring to it. Following relocation, Sandhurst are looking to fill the following vacancies: Solo Cornet; 1st Horn



Contact:

The band has started online sessions on a Tuesday as a way of preparing for when we can get back together in our own band room. For more information please contact Ian Dewhurst ( or 07804 35537)