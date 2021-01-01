1 to 1 of 1
Sandhurst Silver Band
Posted: 14-Apr-2021
Required:
After well over 12 months, playing Connotations at the 1st Section National Finals as a first contest certainly has a nice ring to it. Following relocation, Sandhurst are looking to fill the following vacancies: Solo Cornet; 1st Horn
Contact:
The band has started online sessions on a Tuesday as a way of preparing for when we can get back together in our own band room. For more information please contact Ian Dewhurst ( or 07804 35537)