Foss Dyke Band April 27 • Foss Dyke would like to fill there last remaining seat. Rep Cornet player needed. It's a well run band with a newly refurbished bandroom. MD David Dernley and the members can't wait to resume playing again. A first section band with ambition.

Chadderton Band April 27 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

