Foss Dyke Band

Posted: 27-Apr-2021

Required:
Foss Dyke would like to fill there last remaining seat. Rep Cornet player needed. It's a well run band with a newly refurbished bandroom. MD David Dernley and the members can't wait to resume playing again. A first section band with ambition.

Contact:
We are based in Waddington near Lincoln. Rehearsals are Sundays 7-9 and Wednesdays 8-10. Apply in strictest confidence to Band Manager Garry Ornsby on 07854 902840 or through the website fossdykebrassband.co.uk

Vacancies

