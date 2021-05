Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 3-May-2021

Required:

As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area



Contact:

Rehearsals take place at our bandroom in Shipston which is in South Warwickshire. To apply ring 01789 26903 or 07598971265 or visit our website shipstonband.org