Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

Posted: 5-May-2021

Required:

As we get ready to return to rehearsals we are looking to recruit Bb Bass, Eb Bass & Cornets to join our friendly 3rd section band. We do a good mix of concerts and contests. Come along for a blow you will be welcome. Other instruments also very welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals: Monday/Friday 7.45 pm

Venue: Grace Church Cowley, Oxford Rd, Cowley, Oxford OX4 2ES

Contact: Cliff Sadler tel: 07465408419 or email: for any details and for when next band rehearsal will commence.