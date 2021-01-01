                 

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

Posted: 5-May-2021

Required:
As we get ready to return to rehearsals we are looking to recruit Bb Bass, Eb Bass & Cornets to join our friendly 3rd section band. We do a good mix of concerts and contests. Come along for a blow you will be welcome. Other instruments also very welcome.

Contact:
Rehearsals: Monday/Friday 7.45 pm
Venue: Grace Church Cowley, Oxford Rd, Cowley, Oxford OX4 2ES
Contact: Cliff Sadler tel: 07465408419 or email: for any details and for when next band rehearsal will commence.

  Map to bandroom   Jubilee brass (Oxford) band
