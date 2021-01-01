1 to 1 of 1
Jubilee brass (Oxford) band
Posted: 5-May-2021
Required:
As we get ready to return to rehearsals we are looking to recruit Bb Bass, Eb Bass & Cornets to join our friendly 3rd section band. We do a good mix of concerts and contests. Come along for a blow you will be welcome. Other instruments also very welcome.
Contact:
Rehearsals: Monday/Friday 7.45 pm
Venue: Grace Church Cowley, Oxford Rd, Cowley, Oxford OX4 2ES
Contact: Cliff Sadler tel: 07465408419 or email: for any details and for when next band rehearsal will commence.