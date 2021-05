Dobcross Silver Band May 6 • Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the following positions. . . SOLO BARITONE, . EB BASS. . . Players must be dedicated and enthusiastic team players. Great atmosphere and enjoyable rehearsals to look forward to!

St Michael's Brass Band May 6 • St Michael's Brass Band: We are a friendly, non-contesting band playing for church and local community events, looking for players to come and join us on Thursdays from 8pm - 9:30pm at the Old Vic behind Church on Townley St. Middleton Mcr M24 1BT

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band May 5 • As we get ready to return to rehearsals we are looking to recruit Bb Bass, Eb Bass & Cornets to join our friendly 3rd section band. We do a good mix of concerts and contests. Come along for a blow you will be welcome. Other instruments also very welcome.

