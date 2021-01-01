Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

The Marple Band

Posted: 10-May-2021

Required:

Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown. The Marple Band are a 1st Section friendly group of musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, 2nd Horn, Front row cornets and a second cornet to join our successful band. .



Contact:

Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse at our own bandroom in Marple on a Wednesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.