The Marple Band
Posted: 10-May-2021
Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown. The Marple Band are a 1st Section friendly group of musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, 2nd Horn, Front row cornets and a second cornet to join our successful band. .
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse at our own bandroom in Marple on a Wednesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.