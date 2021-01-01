                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Ellington Colliery Band

Posted: 15-May-2021

Required:
Musical Director - We are looking for a Musical Director who can motivate, encourage and progress the band. Applicants need to be good communicators who can create an enjoyable but hardworking atmosphere, bringing energy and new ideas to the band.

Contact:
Applications, in confidence, should be made to the Band Manager, John Colvine, via email to . More details about the responsibilities of the MD can be requested from John and he can be contacted on 07734437987 for an informal chat.

  Map to bandroom   Ellington Colliery Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Ellington Colliery Band

May 15 • Musical Director - We are looking for a Musical Director who can motivate, encourage and progress the band. Applicants need to be good communicators who can create an enjoyable but hardworking atmosphere, bringing energy and new ideas to the band.

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Essex Police Band

May 11 • Musical Director required. We are a friendly band, based in Chelmsford Essex with a core of competent players and perform at a variety of events across Essex and in surrounding areas. We rehearse every Wednesday evening at Police HQ Chelmsford

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top