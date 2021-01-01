1 to 1 of 1
Ellington Colliery Band
Posted: 15-May-2021
Required:
Musical Director - We are looking for a Musical Director who can motivate, encourage and progress the band. Applicants need to be good communicators who can create an enjoyable but hardworking atmosphere, bringing energy and new ideas to the band.
Contact:
Applications, in confidence, should be made to the Band Manager, John Colvine, via email to . More details about the responsibilities of the MD can be requested from John and he can be contacted on 07734437987 for an informal chat.