Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 21-May-2021

Required:

Avonbank (Evesham) requires a competent baritone horn (position negotiable) and Eb bass to join our lively Second Section band. With full summer and autumn concert programmes ahead you would be warmly welcomed by the band! Please get in touch!



Contact:

Apply in confidence to MD Colin Herbert by phone: 07703789673 or email: . Colin will be delighted to chat to you about the band and we look forward to meeting you very soon!

Rehearsals: Friday 7.30 to 9.30pm Other times as required.