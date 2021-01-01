                 

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

Posted: 21-May-2021

Required:
Avonbank (Evesham) requires a competent baritone horn (position negotiable) and Eb bass to join our lively Second Section band. With full summer and autumn concert programmes ahead you would be warmly welcomed by the band! Please get in touch!

Contact:
Apply in confidence to MD Colin Herbert by phone: 07703789673 or email: . Colin will be delighted to chat to you about the band and we look forward to meeting you very soon!
Rehearsals: Friday 7.30 to 9.30pm Other times as required.

  Map to bandroom   Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band
