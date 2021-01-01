                 

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 26-May-2021

Required:
A first class CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary

Contact:
Rehearsals — Friday evenings, usually from 7.45 to 9.45
Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, 1 Jubilee Road, BS2 9RS
Contact — Kate Foley, or 07957 619827 or via social media or website:
https:/­/­www.cobbb.co.uk/

  Map to bandroom   City of Bristol Brass Band

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 26-May-2021

Required:
A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Contact:
Rehearsals — Friday evenings, usually from 7.45 to 9.45
Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, 1 Jubilee Road, BS2 9RS
Contact — Kate Foley, or 07957 619827 or via social media or website:
https:/­/­www.cobbb.co.uk/

  Map to bandroom   City of Bristol Brass Band
