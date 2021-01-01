                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 5 of  5

Uppermill Band

Posted: 2-Jun-2021

Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Contact:
e are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced Bass player to join Team UPPERMILL at the National Finals and beyond. Enjoyable rehearsals are held Mon & Wed . INTERESTED? Please contact in strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 2-Jun-2021

Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Contact:
We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced Bass player to join Team UPPERMILL at the National Finals and beyond. Enjoyable rehearsals are held Mon & Wed . INTERESTED? Please contact in strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 1-Jun-2021

Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a Musical Director to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Contact:
We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced MD to challenge and develop the band musically In enjoyable rehearsals held Mon & Wed . Applications to be made by 21st June please to in strictest confidence .

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 1-Jun-2021

Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a Musical Director to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Contact:
We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced MD to challenge and develop the band musically In enjoyable rehearsals held Mon & Wed . Applications to be made by 21st June please to in strictest confidence .

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 18-May-2021

Required:
UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a Musical Director to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Contact:
We are a friendly, committed band, looking for an experienced MD to challenge and develop the band musically In enjoyable rehearsals held Mon & Wed . Applications to be made by 21st June please to in strictest confidence .

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Shipston Town Band

June 3 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Welwyn Garden City Band

June 3 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, SOLO TROMBONE & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

Uppermill Band

June 2 • . UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top