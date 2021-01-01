                 

Shipston Town Band

Posted: 3-Jun-2021

Required:
Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Contact:
Ring 01789 269032 or 07598971265 for details as to when rehearsals start. Drop in for a blow we would love to see you

  Map to bandroom   Shipston Town Band

