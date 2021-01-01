1 to 1 of 1
Redbridge Brass
Posted: 7-Jun-2021
Required:
Vacancy at REDBRIDGE BRASS. 11 times London and Southern Counties Champions are looking for a high class TROMBONE player to join the band. Applicants must be able to attend rehearsals regularly and fit in with the already established section
Contact:
The band is based in Harold Wood, East London (close to the M25). We hold regular concerts and will be competing in contests including Butlins Mineworkers and the Grand Shield.
PLEASE CONTACT FOR MORE DETAILS
Map to bandroom Redbridge Brass