The Marple Band

Posted: 11-Jun-2021

Required:
Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown. The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone, Selection of cornets dependent on experience to join our successful band.

Contact:
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We usually rehearse at our own bandroom in Marple on a Wednesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

  Map to bandroom   The Marple Band
